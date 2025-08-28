Next Article
Himachal Pradesh floods: Red alert issued for more heavy rain
Himachal Pradesh is struggling with intense floods and landslides after August's monsoon rains hit 62% above normal.
Key roads like the Chandigarh-Manali highway are blocked, remote villages such as Bada Bhangal are isolated, and damaged infrastructure is making things even tougher.
Over 300 dead, state-wide losses cross ₹2,348 crore
Since June 20, over 300 people have lost their lives and state-wide losses have crossed ₹2,348 crore.
Dam releases have worsened flooding in Himachal and Punjab, while mobile networks are down in several districts—leaving many residents and tourists cut off.
With red alerts for more heavy rain until August 31, rescue teams are working around the clock to restore basic services and help those stranded.