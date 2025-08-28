Himachal Pradesh floods: Red alert issued for more heavy rain

Over 300 dead, state-wide losses cross ₹2,348 crore

Since June 20, over 300 people have lost their lives and state-wide losses have crossed ₹2,348 crore.

Dam releases have worsened flooding in Himachal and Punjab, while mobile networks are down in several districts—leaving many residents and tourists cut off.

With red alerts for more heavy rain until August 31, rescue teams are working around the clock to restore basic services and help those stranded.