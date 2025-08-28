Vaishno Devi trek landslide kills 34, 4 men from Rajasthan

The men—Arvind (35) and Anil (43) from Sujangarh, plus their cousins Gajanand (32) of Sujangarh and Sandeep (35) from Nagaur—were all shop owners who had returned from a week-long trip to Srinagar and then traveled together to Vaishno Devi . The landslide hit suddenly at a crowded rest stop during their 12-km trek; sadly, there was no time to get away.

Floods, landslides wreak havoc; searches on

With over 250mm of rain falling in just one day across Jammu, floods and more landslides have caused chaos.

On that same day, five youths from Rajasthan's Dholpur district were swept away nearby; two made it out alive but three are still missing as searches continue.

For now, the Vaishno Devi yatra is suspended until conditions are safe again.