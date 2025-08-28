Maharashtra: Excess rainfall damages kharif crops in 4 districts
In August, Maharashtra experienced excess rainfall that damaged crops across 8 lakh hectares in 187 talukas.
Districts like Nanded, Washim, Yavatmal, and Buldhana were hit the hardest.
The timing couldn't have been worse—key kharif crops like cotton and soybean were in crucial growth stages, leaving farmers struggling yet again with unpredictable monsoons.
Farmers struggle with pest attacks, crop diseases
Flooded fields have wrecked major crops including cotton, soybean, pulses, corn, and even pomegranate orchards.
The nonstop wet weather is also making pest attacks and crop diseases more likely.
Many farmers are frustrated by slow damage checks and delayed insurance payouts—quick help is still out of reach for most.
Opposition demands ₹50,000 per hectare in relief
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have ordered urgent surveys and promised financial aid to affected farmers.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders want the state to declare a "wet drought" emergency and provide ₹50,000 per hectare in relief.
The government says it's working to speed up compensation so farmers aren't left waiting.