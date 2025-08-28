Monsoon floods: Army deploys indigenously manufactured ATOR N1200 in Punjab
Punjab is facing massive floods after record-breaking monsoon rains—rainfall shot up to 1,643% above normal on Tuesday.
Towns like Barnala and Mansa are underwater, and nearly 400 students and staff at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya needed rescuing.
The Indian Army stepped in with the ATOR N1200, an indigenously manufactured version of the SHERP N1200, produced locally under license, designed for tough flood zones.
Flooding hasn't stopped at Punjab's borders
The ATOR N1200 isn't just any rescue ride—it floats, climbs over obstacles, and can handle deep water, making it a game-changer for saving people when roads disappear.
Flooding hasn't stopped at Punjab's borders either: Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have also seen extreme rain, while downstream areas face rising threats from dam releases.
Even Pakistan's Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ended up submerged under seven feet of water—showing just how far these floods are reaching this monsoon season.