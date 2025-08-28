Heavy rain alert in Rajasthan on August 29, 30 India Aug 28, 2025

Heads up, Rajasthan!

The meteorological center in Jaipur says heavy rain is on the way for August 29 and 30, thanks to a low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Odisha coast.

Light to moderate showers will stick around today, but expect things to pick up tomorrow and the day after.