Heavy rain alert in Rajasthan on August 29, 30
Heads up, Rajasthan!
The meteorological center in Jaipur says heavy rain is on the way for August 29 and 30, thanks to a low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Odisha coast.
Light to moderate showers will stick around today, but expect things to pick up tomorrow and the day after.
Rain great for crops, but risks local flooding
Most of the downpour will hit southeastern areas like Kota and Udaipur, with Jodhpur and Bikaner also getting their share.
While this rain is great news for crops and water supplies during monsoon season, there's a real risk of local flooding and travel disruptions—so it's smart to stay updated if you're in these regions.