Man kills wife, claims she committed suicide; daughter exposes him India Aug 28, 2025

In Uran, Navi Mumbai, a 35-year-old man named Rajkumar Ramshiromani Sahu was arrested on Tuesday, August 26, for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old wife by setting her on fire.

The incident happened on August 25, after Sahu reportedly tied his wife's hands and legs and doused her with kerosene.

While he first claimed it was suicide, their seven-year-old daughter told police she saw her father set her mother ablaze.