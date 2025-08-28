Man kills wife, claims she committed suicide; daughter exposes him
In Uran, Navi Mumbai, a 35-year-old man named Rajkumar Ramshiromani Sahu was arrested on Tuesday, August 26, for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old wife by setting her on fire.
The incident happened on August 25, after Sahu reportedly tied his wife's hands and legs and doused her with kerosene.
While he first claimed it was suicide, their seven-year-old daughter told police she saw her father set her mother ablaze.
Investigation is still ongoing
Sahu's story started to fall apart when CCTV footage showed him leaving the house soon after the incident, contradicting his claims.
Forensic and medical evidence also didn't match his version.
Based on these findings, police registered a murder case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) on August 26 and arrested him.
