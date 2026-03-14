Andhra Pradesh to get 7 new airports, including in Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh is set to get seven brand-new airports, including a big one in Amaravati, to boost travel and connect more places across the state.
The project comes with a price tag of about ₹7,472 crore, and Bhogapuram's Alluri Sitharama Raju International Airport is expected to open its doors by June 2026.
Details about the new airports
The new airports will pop up in Dagadarthi, Kuppam, Amaravati, Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Ongole, and Anantpur.
Amaravati's airport will be built through a public-private partnership using pooled land (Phase 1 alone costs around ₹4,700 crore).
Ongole's airport is likely to be developed as a joint venture with the Airports Authority of India.
Plus, there are plans for heliports and water aerodromes to make travel even easier.
All this is part of Andhra Pradesh's push for better connectivity and economic growth.