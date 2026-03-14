Andhra Pradesh to get 7 new airports, including in Amaravati

Details about the new airports

The new airports will pop up in Dagadarthi, Kuppam, Amaravati, Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Ongole, and Anantpur.

Amaravati's airport will be built through a public-private partnership using pooled land (Phase 1 alone costs around ₹4,700 crore).

Ongole's airport is likely to be developed as a joint venture with the Airports Authority of India.

Plus, there are plans for heliports and water aerodromes to make travel even easier.

All this is part of Andhra Pradesh's push for better connectivity and economic growth.