Andhra Pradesh wants to be your next global investment hotspot
India
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, pitching the state as a go-to place for global investors.
With Ministers Nara Lokesh and T G Bharat, he's meeting big names in tech, industry, and innovation—hoping to beat last year's ₹2.36 lakh crore investment record.
Why should you care?
The state is betting big on green energy, AI, quantum computing, and biotech—think Amaravati's upcoming Quantum Valley or Kakinada's green hydrogen plant.
Naidu also announced a ₹50 crore fund to support Non-Resident Telugu entrepreneurs and is pushing for AI-driven governance and new skill programs like drones.
The goal? More jobs, more startups, and making Andhra Pradesh a cool place for young talent to thrive.