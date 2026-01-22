Andhra Pradesh wants to be your next global investment hotspot

Why should you care?

The state is betting big on green energy, AI, quantum computing, and biotech—think Amaravati's upcoming Quantum Valley or Kakinada's green hydrogen plant.

Naidu also announced a ₹50 crore fund to support Non-Resident Telugu entrepreneurs and is pushing for AI-driven governance and new skill programs like drones.

The goal? More jobs, more startups, and making Andhra Pradesh a cool place for young talent to thrive.