Angomcha Bimol Akoijam plans legal challenge over sexual harassment allegations
India
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a JNU professor, says he plans to legally challenge the sexual harassment accusations against him.
He called the university's actions a "witch hunt" and raised concerns about how the inquiry was handled, including a breach of confidentiality under workplace harassment laws.
Akoijam accuses JNU of skipping procedures
Akoijam shared that he learnt about the development through media reports.
He criticized JNU for skipping basic procedures like sending a show-cause notice or giving him time to appeal.
Akoijam alleged that the prescribed procedures were not followed properly, adding that he would continue fighting his case.