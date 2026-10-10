Anmol Sher Singh Bedi tells U.N. Pakistan uses nuclear threats
India
India has called out Pakistan at the U.N. for using nuclear threats as political leverage.
Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, representing India, made it clear that nuclear weapons aren't just another tool for diplomacy and warned that any terrorist attack on India would get a strong response.
He also stressed that normalizing nuclear threats only raises the risk of things getting out of hand.
Bedi cites Pahalgam terror attack
Bedi's statement came after Pakistan brought up Kashmir, and Bedi referenced the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, to outline India's position.
With a background in engineering and international affairs, Bedi is a diplomat working on disarmament and international security, showing how India is sticking to dialogue over intimidation on the global stage.