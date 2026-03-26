AP transport commissioner calls for tougher laws on bus safety

Recommendations for improving safety

To tackle these issues, the state government asked experts to dig into what's going wrong.

Their upcoming report suggests busses should use fire-resistant materials and have better road visibility features.

They're also recommending installation of automatic fire-suppression systems in engine compartments and mandatory Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices (GPS-based) to monitor driving hours, speed and related safety parameters.

Plus, there's a big focus on training drivers and staff so everyone knows what to do if something goes wrong, hopefully making future trips much safer for everyone on board.