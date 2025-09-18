Apple express: Train to Delhi in 3 days instead of 10

Former CM, growers demand more trips, coaches

Right now, the train runs daily with eight coaches (180 tons), but that's still not enough during peak harvest—normally thousands of trucks are needed.

Both former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and growers are pushing for more trips and coaches.

There's also talk of extending the service to Baramulla, another big fruit hub, which could really help an industry that makes up 8% of Kashmir's GDP.