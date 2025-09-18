Apple express: Train to Delhi in 3 days instead of 10
Kashmir just got a dedicated cargo train from Anantnag and Budgam to Delhi and Jammu, launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
With the main highway closed for a month, this move is helping local fruit growers get their apples out quickly—over 100,000 boxes reached Delhi in just three days.
Faster deliveries mean fresher produce and better earnings for farmers.
Former CM, growers demand more trips, coaches
Right now, the train runs daily with eight coaches (180 tons), but that's still not enough during peak harvest—normally thousands of trucks are needed.
Both former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and growers are pushing for more trips and coaches.
There's also talk of extending the service to Baramulla, another big fruit hub, which could really help an industry that makes up 8% of Kashmir's GDP.