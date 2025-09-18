'Revenge killings': Kerala's wild elephants face human wrath India Sep 18, 2025

In Kerala, 827 wild elephants have died in just the last six and a half years. Out of these, 84 were killed by people—through electrocution, poisoning, or poaching for ivory.

Unnatural deaths have gone up from 12 in 2019 to 17 in 2024, according to the forest department's definition, with some elephants also dying after being hit by vehicles or trains.

Young elephants are especially at risk when they wander into human areas and face retaliation.