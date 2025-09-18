'Revenge killings': Kerala's wild elephants face human wrath
In Kerala, 827 wild elephants have died in just the last six and a half years. Out of these, 84 were killed by people—through electrocution, poisoning, or poaching for ivory.
Unnatural deaths have gone up from 12 in 2019 to 17 in 2024, according to the forest department's definition, with some elephants also dying after being hit by vehicles or trains.
Young elephants are especially at risk when they wander into human areas and face retaliation.
Probe on into unusual deaths
In August this year, nine elephant carcasses were found together in the Pooyamkutty river—way more than usual for this area.
A special team was set up on September 1 to investigate.
Early forensic checks found a metal object stuck in one elephant's neck; more test results are pending.
Experts want independent specialists involved and stronger forest intelligence to stop poaching and revenge killings before things get worse.