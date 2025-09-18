Thunderstorm, lightning, and rain hit Lucknow; nearby districts drenched
On Wednesday, Lucknow saw heavy rain and thunderstorms that unsettled residents, caused waterlogging and traffic jams, and kept many people indoors.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted these downpours, with temperatures expected to stay between 25°C and 30°C.
Rainfall triggers street lights in the afternoon
The sudden rainfall caused waterlogging, triggered street lights in the afternoon, and left many parents worried as schools closed around 2pm when the rain peaked.
Videos of dramatic lightning strikes quickly made the rounds on social media.
IMD issues warnings for Lucknow, surrounding districts
Nearby districts like Akbarpur and Fursatganj also got drenched, and the IMD has issued fresh warnings for Lucknow and 19 neighboring districts from Thursday morning through Friday.
Thunderstorms with lightning could hit around 40 districts—including Kanpur and Gorakhpur—so it's a good idea to stay updated if you're in the area.