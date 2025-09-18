Thunderstorm, lightning, and rain hit Lucknow; nearby districts drenched

The sudden rainfall caused waterlogging, triggered street lights in the afternoon, and left many parents worried as schools closed around 2pm when the rain peaked. Videos of dramatic lightning strikes quickly made the rounds on social media.

IMD issues warnings for Lucknow, surrounding districts

Nearby districts like Akbarpur and Fursatganj also got drenched, and the IMD has issued fresh warnings for Lucknow and 19 neighboring districts from Thursday morning through Friday.

Thunderstorms with lightning could hit around 40 districts—including Kanpur and Gorakhpur—so it's a good idea to stay updated if you're in the area.