Tamil Nadu: More rain, thunderstorms expected in coming days
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai says you can expect more rain and thunderstorms across North Coastal areas through Sunday, thanks to an active Southwest Monsoon.
Some places could see winds up to 40km/h, with heavy downpours likely in Nilgiris and Vellore on Thursday, spreading to Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram by Friday.
Vellore topped the rainfall charts, followed by Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai.
Meanwhile, Palayamkottai saw the hottest temperature at 37.9°C, while Karur Paramathi cooled things down at just 21.5°C—showing just how mixed up the weather's been across the state this week.