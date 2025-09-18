Tamil Nadu: More rain, thunderstorms expected in coming days India Sep 18, 2025

Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai says you can expect more rain and thunderstorms across North Coastal areas through Sunday, thanks to an active Southwest Monsoon.

Some places could see winds up to 40km/h, with heavy downpours likely in Nilgiris and Vellore on Thursday, spreading to Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram by Friday.