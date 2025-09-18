Yogi Adityanath hands out ₹1.32 lakh crore in loans

Connecting traditional skills with global markets

MSMEs are a huge deal for UP—they support about two crore direct jobs and three crore more are engaged in agriculture.

With new trades like mobile repair and digital photography added under government schemes, plus interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs, the state is doubling down on helping youth build careers and connecting traditional skills with global markets.

Adityanath emphasized that these moves are aimed at promoting dignified employment and strengthening local economies for the future.