Yogi Adityanath hands out ₹1.32 lakh crore in loans
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just handed out a massive ₹1.32 lakh crore in loans to MSMEs at the Vishwakarma Expo-2025 in Lucknow.
He also gave toolkits to 12,000 artisans and appointment letters to 111 junior assistants, all aimed at powering up local businesses and jobs.
Connecting traditional skills with global markets
MSMEs are a huge deal for UP—they support about two crore direct jobs and three crore more are engaged in agriculture.
With new trades like mobile repair and digital photography added under government schemes, plus interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs, the state is doubling down on helping youth build careers and connecting traditional skills with global markets.
Adityanath emphasized that these moves are aimed at promoting dignified employment and strengthening local economies for the future.