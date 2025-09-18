Next Article
Lucknow man kills pregnant wife, injures mother-in-law during argument
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Dasouli village, Lucknow on Wednesday, where a 24-year-old man named Ankur allegedly killed his eight-months-pregnant wife Neelam and seriously injured his mother Phool Kumari during a heated argument.
The attack happened around 5pm at their rented home.
Police investigating motive behind crime
Neighbors quickly intervened to stop Ankur and called the police.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital; sadly, Neelam did not survive.
Ankur was arrested at the scene.
The family had only been living there for two months with no prior issues, according to their landlord.
Police are now looking into what led to this shocking act.