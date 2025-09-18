Delhi Zoo's only African elephant Shankar dies after 13 years

Shankar's death raises questions about treatment of animals in captivity

In his final days, Shankar showed clear signs of stress and stopped eating.

His lonely life sparked criticism from animal rights groups and allegedly led to the zoo's suspension from the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums back in October last year [October 2024].

A Supreme Court case—started by a teenager—was still fighting for his release when he died.

Efforts to find him companions didn't work out, and during musth last year, he was chained and injured.

The whole situation has raised tough questions about how zoos care for animals like him.