Government orders news sites, journalists to remove Adani content
India
India's Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked 12 news platforms and journalists—including Newslaundry, The Wire, HW News English, and Ravish Kumar—to take down content about Adani Enterprises.
This move follows a Delhi court order from September 6, which called for the removal of allegedly defamatory material within five days.
When the order wasn't followed, the ministry stepped in on September 16 to enforce it.
138 YouTube links, 83 Instagram posts
Notices went out to a mix of online news sites (like The Deshbhakt), journalists such as Abhisar Sharma and Ajit Anjum, plus influencer Dhruv Rathee.
Altogether, the government wants 138 YouTube links and 83 Instagram posts taken down. The ministry states this is to comply with the Delhi court order.