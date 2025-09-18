Government orders news sites, journalists to remove Adani content India Sep 18, 2025

India's Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked 12 news platforms and journalists—including Newslaundry, The Wire, HW News English, and Ravish Kumar—to take down content about Adani Enterprises.

This move follows a Delhi court order from September 6, which called for the removal of allegedly defamatory material within five days.

When the order wasn't followed, the ministry stepped in on September 16 to enforce it.