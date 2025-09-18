Next Article
NewsBytes Explainer: How India's 1st-ever real carbon dip happened
India
India just hit a climate milestone: for the first half of 2024, carbon emissions from electricity dropped by 1% compared to last year—the first real (non-pandemic) dip in ages.
Cooler summer temps and stronger monsoon rains meant less need for air conditioning, so power demand took a breather.
Renewables take the spotlight
The big game-changer? Renewables. India added over 25GW of new clean electricity capacity early last year, according to CREA, bumping up green energy production in a major way.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says the new non-fossil fuel capacity added last year could have doubled by year's end—already halfway to the country's ambitious 2030 clean energy goals.
It's a solid sign that India is serious about cutting its carbon footprint.