NewsBytes Explainer: How India's 1st-ever real carbon dip happened

Renewables take the spotlight

The big game-changer? Renewables. India added over 25GW of new clean electricity capacity early last year, according to CREA, bumping up green energy production in a major way.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says the new non-fossil fuel capacity added last year could have doubled by year's end—already halfway to the country's ambitious 2030 clean energy goals.

It's a solid sign that India is serious about cutting its carbon footprint.