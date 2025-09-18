Modi turns 75; PM thanks people, BJP launches 'Seva Pakhwada'

Burj Khalifa, global leaders join celebrations

The day was packed with action: Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off ₹1,600 crore worth of hospital and welfare projects in Delhi. BJP chief J P Nadda opened a 'Namo Van' in Haryana and an exhibition about Modi's life.

Leaders from all over—including Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma—sent their greetings.

Even the Burj Khalifa lit up with Modi's portraits, while global leaders like Rishi Sunak, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump, and the Dalai Lama joined Indian politicians across parties in wishing him health and long life.