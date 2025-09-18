Modi turns 75; PM thanks people, BJP launches 'Seva Pakhwada'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 this Wednesday, marking the day with a thank you to "jana shakti" (the power of the people) for their wishes and support.
He said these messages motivate him to keep working for a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India).
To celebrate, BJP launched a 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' across India, rolling out blood donation drives and cleanliness campaigns.
Burj Khalifa, global leaders join celebrations
The day was packed with action: Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off ₹1,600 crore worth of hospital and welfare projects in Delhi. BJP chief J P Nadda opened a 'Namo Van' in Haryana and an exhibition about Modi's life.
Leaders from all over—including Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma—sent their greetings.
Even the Burj Khalifa lit up with Modi's portraits, while global leaders like Rishi Sunak, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump, and the Dalai Lama joined Indian politicians across parties in wishing him health and long life.