Rahul Gandhi honored with siropa at Patiala gurdwara: SGPC inquiry
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken disciplinary action against four staff members from Baba Budha Sahib gurdwara after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was given a siropa (a ceremonial honor) during his visit on September 15, 2024.
An SGPC inquiry found that the granthi, two other staffers, and one transferred employee broke protocol by honoring Gandhi inside the Darbar Hall—where it's not allowed.
Gandhi entered restricted area without required religious attire
The inquiry also said Gandhi entered a restricted area without wearing the required religious attire, which goes against Sikh traditions.
As a result, staff faced dismissal or suspension.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the move "unfortunate."
The incident highlights how political visits can clash with religious rules in Punjab—and shows how seriously SGPC guards these boundaries.