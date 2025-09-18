Rahul Gandhi honored with siropa at Patiala gurdwara: SGPC inquiry India Sep 18, 2025

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken disciplinary action against four staff members from Baba Budha Sahib gurdwara after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was given a siropa (a ceremonial honor) during his visit on September 15, 2024.

An SGPC inquiry found that the granthi, two other staffers, and one transferred employee broke protocol by honoring Gandhi inside the Darbar Hall—where it's not allowed.