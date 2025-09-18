Next Article
Families of crash victims sue Boeing, Honeywell over safety issues
Families of four victims from this June's tragic Air India crash are suing Boeing and Honeywell, blaming a faulty fuel cutoff switch for the disaster.
The crash happened just after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, claiming 260 lives—including passengers, crew, and people on the ground—with only one survivor.
Allegations against the companies
The families say the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner's fuel cutoff switch was badly placed behind the thrust levers, making it easy to hit by mistake during takeoff.
They also allege Boeing and Honeywell failed to address a 2018 FAA warning about similar safety issues.
Investigations by Indian, UK, and US authorities are still ongoing to find out what exactly went wrong.