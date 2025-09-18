Rajnath Singh addresses Telangana Liberation Day celebrations

Singh links Patel's leadership to Modi's vision

Singh paid heartfelt tribute to freedom fighters and highlighted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's key role in Hyderabad joining India back in 1948.

Drawing a connection between Patel's leadership during Operation Polo and Prime Minister Modi's current vision, Singh said these milestones paved the way for India's growth—now the world's fourth-largest economy.

He also pointed to recent military operations as proof of India's strength against terrorism.