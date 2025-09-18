Rajnath Singh addresses Telangana Liberation Day celebrations
On September 17, 2025, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh marked the 77th Telangana Liberation Day at Secunderabad Parade Grounds.
The event remembered Hyderabad's integration into India, with Singh welcomed by all three armed forces.
He emphasized staying united and continuing to script and execute India's own path, especially in the face of divisive challenges.
Singh links Patel's leadership to Modi's vision
Singh paid heartfelt tribute to freedom fighters and highlighted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's key role in Hyderabad joining India back in 1948.
Drawing a connection between Patel's leadership during Operation Polo and Prime Minister Modi's current vision, Singh said these milestones paved the way for India's growth—now the world's fourth-largest economy.
He also pointed to recent military operations as proof of India's strength against terrorism.