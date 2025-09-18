Modi's birthday: Shah launches ₹1,723cr Delhi health, social welfare plan
On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rolled out 17 projects and schemes worth ₹1,723 crore for Delhi, timed with Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday.
The plan includes 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, new hospital wings, 150 dialysis centers, and expanded financial assistance schemes—aiming to make health and social services in the city more accessible.
Monthly ₹6,000 support for people with severe disabilities
There's also a monthly ₹6,000 support scheme for people with severe disabilities and an expansion of financial help for the elderly.
At the launch event, Shah praised Modi for pushing India up to the world's fourth-largest economy and encouraged everyone to go "vocal for local" by choosing Indian-made products.
He also called out the previous AAP government for skipping the Ayushman Bharat scheme—a move he said left Delhiites missing out on key healthcare benefits.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta kicked off a 15-day cleanliness drive tied to Modi's birthday celebrations.