Modi's birthday: Shah launches ₹1,723cr Delhi health, social welfare plan

Monthly ₹6,000 support for people with severe disabilities

There's also a monthly ₹6,000 support scheme for people with severe disabilities and an expansion of financial help for the elderly.

At the launch event, Shah praised Modi for pushing India up to the world's fourth-largest economy and encouraged everyone to go "vocal for local" by choosing Indian-made products.

He also called out the previous AAP government for skipping the Ayushman Bharat scheme—a move he said left Delhiites missing out on key healthcare benefits.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta kicked off a 15-day cleanliness drive tied to Modi's birthday celebrations.