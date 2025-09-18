Gujarat municipality head, officer caught staging cleanliness drive in viral
A video from Amod Municipality in Gujarat has gone viral, showing municipality president Jalpa Patel and Chief Officer Pankaj Nayak apparently staging a littering scene right before a Swachhata Hi Seva event.
The clip shows a sanitation worker—acting on orders—dumping garbage onto a freshly cleaned road, to create the appearance of a cleaning effort for the event.
Patel hesitates and walks away as Nayak follows with a broom, making it all look staged.
Congress youth leader slams officials
The opposition isn't impressed. Ketan Makwana from Bharuch Youth Congress criticized officials for caring more about photos than real sanitation, especially when public health complaints are up.
Sanitation workers' rep Hirabhai Solanki pointed out that the worker was just following orders and didn't have much choice—a reminder of how tough it can be for lower-level staff to push back.
BJP's response so far
Bharuch BJP President Prakash Modi said the party is aware of the video and has informed state leaders.
He shared, "The party has not issued any dos and don'ts... What happened in Amod could be a personal decision of (Patel)."
For now, they're waiting on a state executive meeting to decide what happens next.