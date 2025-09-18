Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai's immersions in artificial lakes double this year India Sep 18, 2025

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai saw a huge shift—idol immersions in artificial lakes nearly doubled compared to last year.

The BMC reported about 1.84 lakh idols went into artificial ponds, up from just over 85,000 last year.

This big change comes after increased awareness campaigns, implementation of MPCB norms, and the expansion of artificial ponds across the city.