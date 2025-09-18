Pope blesses Modi's portrait as world leaders wish him India Sep 18, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just turned 75, and leaders from around the world sent their wishes. Pope Leo XIV even blessed a portrait of Modi at the Vatican and prayed for his good health.

To mark the day, a delegation led by MP Satnam Singh Sandhu presented a book, "Heart to Heart: Reverence of Saga," which portrays the story of the special relationship of PM Narendra Modi with the Sikh community.