Pope blesses Modi's portrait as world leaders wish him
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just turned 75, and leaders from around the world sent their wishes. Pope Leo XIV even blessed a portrait of Modi at the Vatican and prayed for his good health.
To mark the day, a delegation led by MP Satnam Singh Sandhu presented a book, "Heart to Heart: Reverence of Saga," which portrays the story of the special relationship of PM Narendra Modi with the Sikh community.
WHO chief, Putin, Trump congratulate PM
Big names like WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Russian President Putin, former US President Trump, and Italy's PM Meloni all sent their congratulations.
The WHO chief praised Modi's work for women's health in India, while UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed wished him more success for India.
Feeling "overwhelmed," Modi thanked everyone on X for their kind words and support.