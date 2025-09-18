Cross-border tiger poaching syndicate: SC seeks response from Centre, CBI
The Supreme Court has called on the Centre, CBI, and Maharashtra to answer for a cross-border tiger poaching syndicate operating in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
This follows a petition highlighting an SIT report that uncovered illegal hunting and trafficking of tiger skins, bones, and trophies—activities stretching across state lines and even into other countries.
Syndicate suspected to have killed over 100 tigers since 2022
Since 2022, this syndicate is suspected to have killed more than 100 tigers—a huge blow for India, which is home to over 70% of the world's wild tigers.
The group uses digital payments and routes through Myanmar and Nepal for international trafficking.
In response to recent tiger deaths, authorities issued a "red alert" earlier this year, leading to increased patrols and multiple arrests across five states.
The Supreme Court is considering the involvement of the CBI due to the scale of these crimes.