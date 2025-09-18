Cross-border tiger poaching syndicate: SC seeks response from Centre, CBI

Syndicate suspected to have killed over 100 tigers since 2022

Since 2022, this syndicate is suspected to have killed more than 100 tigers—a huge blow for India, which is home to over 70% of the world's wild tigers.

The group uses digital payments and routes through Myanmar and Nepal for international trafficking.

In response to recent tiger deaths, authorities issued a "red alert" earlier this year, leading to increased patrols and multiple arrests across five states.

The Supreme Court is considering the involvement of the CBI due to the scale of these crimes.