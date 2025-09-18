Modi lays foundation for India's 1st textile park

New GST rates to kick in on September 22

This new park is designed to boost the textile industry with modern infrastructure and is part of a plan for seven such parks across the country. It's already pulled in investment proposals worth ₹23,000 crore.

Modi also announced that new GST rates will kick in on Monday, September 22, and introduced a campaign called Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan to improve women's health services.