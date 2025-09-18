Next Article
Modi lays foundation for India's 1st textile park
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for India's first PM MITRA textile park in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh—a big move for making India more self-reliant.
He encouraged everyone to shop local this festival season, saying, "Whatever you buy, it should be made in our country."
New GST rates to kick in on September 22
This new park is designed to boost the textile industry with modern infrastructure and is part of a plan for seven such parks across the country. It's already pulled in investment proposals worth ₹23,000 crore.
Modi also announced that new GST rates will kick in on Monday, September 22, and introduced a campaign called Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan to improve women's health services.