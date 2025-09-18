After dry spell, Hyderabad gets cool afternoon showers

IMD's prediction of cloudy skies and rain spot-on

Saroornagar saw the most rain by 1pm with 6.5mm, while Santoshnagar followed at 3mm and both Champapet and LB Nagar logged 2.8mm each—so plenty of spots got soaked!

The India Meteorological Department's prediction for cloudy skies and light to moderate showers turned out spot-on this time, giving everyone a heads-up before the weather flipped.