Manipur floods: Crops, homes underwater; roads blocked, rescue efforts on

Emergency teams and local volunteers are rescuing people

Mayang Imphal and nearby villages are seeing floodwaters rise fast, with roads in the capital city blocked off—even hospitals and government offices are tough to reach.

While there haven't been mass casualties so far, a 70-year-old man was sadly swept away by the Iril River.

Emergency teams and local volunteers are rescuing people and handing out supplies, but many residents say they're still waiting for more help as much of the state remains under water.