Manipur floods: Crops, homes underwater; roads blocked, rescue efforts on
Manipur is dealing with serious floods after days of nonstop rain. Areas like Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, and parts of Imphal East and Thoubal are especially hard-hit—rivers have spilled over, flooding homes and farmland.
Farmers in Wangoi are facing big losses as their paddy fields and animal farms are underwater.
Mayang Imphal and nearby villages are seeing floodwaters rise fast, with roads in the capital city blocked off—even hospitals and government offices are tough to reach.
While there haven't been mass casualties so far, a 70-year-old man was sadly swept away by the Iril River.
Emergency teams and local volunteers are rescuing people and handing out supplies, but many residents say they're still waiting for more help as much of the state remains under water.