Burj Khalifa celebrates PM Modi's birthday; UAE prez greets leader
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 75.
The skyscraper showed images of Modi, a "Happy Birthday" message, and the Indian flag colors.
Earlier, Modi thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his warm wishes and highlighted the close India-UAE friendship.
Global leaders greet India on PM's birthday
Leaders from around the world sent greetings to mark the milestone.
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Modi's leadership and India's progress in social, science, tech, and the economy under him, while also appreciating their strong India-Russia strategic partnership.
US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also shared their good wishes on this big day.