Jewar Airport to start operations on October 30, 2025
Jewar Airport in Noida is finally opening its doors on October 30, 2025, as announced by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.
Flights will soon connect you to 10 major cities—including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata—within the first month and a half.
IndiGo and Air India Express are in talks to operate these routes.
Getting there should be a breeze
Getting there should be a breeze, with six road links, a rapid rail-cum-metro line, and even pod taxis planned.
The airport goes by the code 'DXN' and already passed its first runway test flight.
To keep things safe, there are height limits for new buildings within 20km of the site.
Plus, Minister Naidu shared that free Wi-Fi and libraries are coming to all airports soon—making travel a bit more chill for everyone.