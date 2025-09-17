Who is Sonam Wangchuk? Ladakhi activist on hunger strike

Concerns over identity, job opportunities

Many in Ladakh worry they'll lose their identity and job opportunities if these protections aren't granted—especially since political safeguards have stalled ever since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

The movement is picking up steam ahead of local elections this October-November.

Recent government actions—like canceling land leased to Wangchuk's institute and launching a CBI probe—have only fueled concerns that voices fighting for Ladakh's rights are being sidelined.