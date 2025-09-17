Who is Sonam Wangchuk? Ladakhi activist on hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known activist and engineer, has been on a hunger strike in Leh since around September 3, 2025.
Backed by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), he's calling for statehood and special constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard Ladakh's tribal rights, land, and culture.
Over 100 villagers from remote areas have joined him in this peaceful protest.
Concerns over identity, job opportunities
Many in Ladakh worry they'll lose their identity and job opportunities if these protections aren't granted—especially since political safeguards have stalled ever since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.
The movement is picking up steam ahead of local elections this October-November.
Recent government actions—like canceling land leased to Wangchuk's institute and launching a CBI probe—have only fueled concerns that voices fighting for Ladakh's rights are being sidelined.