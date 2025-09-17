SC rebukes Indian Army for gender bias in evaluation
The Supreme Court has called out the Indian Army for using different standards to evaluate Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers compared to men.
Advocates representing the women officers pointed out that women's service in tough command roles often goes unrecognized in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), even though they face the same challenges as their male colleagues.
Women officers' fight could lead to systemic change
This isn't just about paperwork—it's about equal opportunity.
Thirteen women officers, including Lt Col Vanita Padhi and Lt Col Geeta Sharma, are fighting back after being denied permanent commission, despite serving on the frontlines and in peacekeeping missions.
The Supreme Court's push is a big step toward ending gender bias in the armed forces and making sure all officers get fair credit for their service.
Plus, similar cases from Navy and Air Force women are up next—so real change could be on the horizon.