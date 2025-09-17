SC rebukes Indian Army for gender bias in evaluation

Women officers' fight could lead to systemic change

This isn't just about paperwork—it's about equal opportunity.

Thirteen women officers, including Lt Col Vanita Padhi and Lt Col Geeta Sharma, are fighting back after being denied permanent commission, despite serving on the frontlines and in peacekeeping missions.

The Supreme Court's push is a big step toward ending gender bias in the armed forces and making sure all officers get fair credit for their service.

Plus, similar cases from Navy and Air Force women are up next—so real change could be on the horizon.