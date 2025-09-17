Next Article
Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches 'CM With Me' initiative
India
Kerala's government just rolled out "Chief Minister With Me" (Mukhyamantri Ennodoppam), a new initiative designed to bring people and state leaders closer—right before the 2026 assembly elections.
The plan? Set up a citizen connect center, so anyone can reach out directly, share concerns, and get solutions faster.
Government calls this move 'transparent and innovative'
The state calls this move "transparent and innovative," aiming to make governance more open and accountable.
By gathering feedback from all corners of society, the platform hopes to make local problem-solving smoother and ensure people feel heard in shaping Kerala's future.
It's all part of the government's push for more inclusive leadership.