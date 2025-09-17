Meghalaya boy (13) detained for drowning 4yo girl in pit

Boy's confession, post-mortem details

The boy confessed to leading Insaphira to the site, where she drowned after he accidentally pulled her into a water-filled pit.

At first, he blamed masked strangers, but later admitted the truth.

The post-mortem showed she died from drowning and suffocation—no signs of assault or abuse.

After medical checks, he was sent to a juvenile home while investigators look into his background and motives.

Locals are calling for quick justice, and authorities have promised a thorough investigation while urging everyone not to spread rumors.