Meghalaya boy (13) detained for drowning 4yo girl in pit
In East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, a 13-year-old boy has been detained in connection with the death of four-year-old Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai.
She went missing on September 14 and was found dead the next day at an under-construction building near her home.
Police identified the boy as a suspect within three days.
Boy's confession, post-mortem details
The boy confessed to leading Insaphira to the site, where she drowned after he accidentally pulled her into a water-filled pit.
At first, he blamed masked strangers, but later admitted the truth.
The post-mortem showed she died from drowning and suffocation—no signs of assault or abuse.
After medical checks, he was sent to a juvenile home while investigators look into his background and motives.
Locals are calling for quick justice, and authorities have promised a thorough investigation while urging everyone not to spread rumors.