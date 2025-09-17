Next Article
Chhota Rajan's bail canceled by Supreme Court in 2001 murder
India
The Supreme Court has canceled gangster Chhota Rajan's bail in the 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty, siding with the CBI's plea.
The judges pointed to Rajan's long criminal record and his years on the run as big reasons for their decision.
Rajan is already serving life sentences
This move overturns a Bombay High Court order from October 2024 that had paused Rajan's sentence.
The Supreme Court wasn't convinced by claims of "not enough evidence," saying witness issues were behind earlier acquittals.
Rajan is already serving life sentences for both Shetty's murder (since May 2024) and journalist J Dey's case, after being extradited from Indonesia back in 2015.