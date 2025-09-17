'Rivers, dams of J&K will belong to us': LeT commander

Who is Saifullah Kasuri?

Kasuri is a senior LeT commander and handler of The Resistance Front (TRF) operations and vowed revenge for the Indian strikes: "We will avenge the blood of our brothers."

He's suspected of masterminding the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

Despite Indian objections, he's been seen at rallies in Pakistan with politicians and LeT leaders, openly delivering anti-India speeches under ISI protection.