'Rivers, dams of J&K will belong to us': LeT commander
Saifullah Kasuri, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, has threatened Prime Minister Modi in a new video, saying "the rivers and dams of Jammu and Kashmir will belong to us."
His comments follow India's May 7 airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor.
Who is Saifullah Kasuri?
Kasuri is a senior LeT commander and handler of The Resistance Front (TRF) operations and vowed revenge for the Indian strikes: "We will avenge the blood of our brothers."
He's suspected of masterminding the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.
Despite Indian objections, he's been seen at rallies in Pakistan with politicians and LeT leaders, openly delivering anti-India speeches under ISI protection.
Pakistan's role in supporting terror groups
Intelligence reports say LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are operating freely in South Punjab under the cover of flood relief work—allegedly with support from Pakistan's government and military.
Kasuri's threats have sparked fresh concerns about Pakistan denying terror links internationally while still backing these groups behind the scenes.