Northeast monsoon on track to hit after October 15 India Sep 17, 2025

Heads up, Karnataka—IMD Bengaluru says the northeast monsoon is on track to hit after October 15.

This follows a wetter-than-usual southwest monsoon, which brought 786mm of rain (way above the average 675.6mm) from June 1 to September 1.

Still, some districts didn't get enough rain despite the overall surplus.