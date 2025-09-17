Next Article
Northeast monsoon on track to hit after October 15
India
Heads up, Karnataka—IMD Bengaluru says the northeast monsoon is on track to hit after October 15.
This follows a wetter-than-usual southwest monsoon, which brought 786mm of rain (way above the average 675.6mm) from June 1 to September 1.
Still, some districts didn't get enough rain despite the overall surplus.
What to expect in the coming days
IMD's C.S. Patil expects heavy showers mainly in South Interior Karnataka, while North Interior and Coastal areas might see less action this season (October-December).
For Bengaluru, you can expect cloudy skies and light rain over the next few days.
The maximum temperature remained normal at 26.8°C, and the minimum was 21.1°C.