Next Article
Man gouges out dog's eye, holds it on road: Arrested
India
In a disturbing incident this week in Mumbra, Maharashtra, a man was accused of allegedly killing a stray dog and handling its gouged-out eyeball right on a public road.
Eyewitnesses quickly called the police, and videos of what happened spread fast on social media, sparking public outrage and concern.
Accused charged under relevant sections
The accused has been charged under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (for causing grievous hurt) as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Animal welfare groups are pushing for strict action, and police say an investigation is underway to make sure justice is served.