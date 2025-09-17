Men who shot outside Disha Patani's house killed in encounter
Two men linked to the shooting outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani's Bareilly home last week were killed in a police encounter near Ghaziabad on September 17, 2024.
The suspects, Ravinder from Rohtak and Arun from Sonipat, allegedly fired multiple rounds outside her residence on September 12, in what police suspect was an extortion-related intimidation tactic, causing panic and raising security concerns.
Police recover 2 pistols, several cartridges from the scene
The police tracked down the suspects through a joint operation involving Delhi Police Special Cell and the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana STF teams.
Both men were injured during the shootout and later died at the hospital.
Officers recovered two pistols and several cartridges at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing, with police searching for other gang members involved and working to understand the full motive behind the extortion attempt.