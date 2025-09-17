Next Article
Delhi: Woman in BMW hit-and-run case sent to judicial custody
India
Gaganpreet Kaur, arrested on September 15 after her BMW hit a motorcycle in Delhi—resulting in injuries—will stay in judicial custody until September 27.
She's facing serious charges like culpable homicide, though her lawyer says it was just an accident and the charges are too harsh.
Legal battle
Kaur's lawyer pointed out she tried to help the victims even though her own family was hurt, and criticized police for not checking if an ambulance really refused to help at the scene.
On the other side, the victim's lawyer questioned whether Kaur was actually injured and accused her of messing with medical records after the crash.