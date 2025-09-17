Mumbai: Man loses ₹39 lakh in online trading scam
A 56-year-old business head at a Marathi news channel from Mulund (West) lost ₹39 lakh after falling for an online trading scam.
The fraud began in July 2024 when he was contacted on WhatsApp by someone named Anisha Nair, who promised big returns through a bogus foreign currency and share trading platform.
He started with ₹50,000 and, over the following weeks, made 18 payments that added up to ₹39 lakh.
How he got conned
Things unraveled on September 2 when the scammers asked for another ₹22 lakh as an "exchange fee" to withdraw his money.
After paying part of it but refusing their next demand for ₹40 lakh more, his account was shut down—making it clear he'd been duped.
He reported the fraud to Central Cyber Police on September 10 with all transaction records.
Police are now tracing where the money went but haven't made any arrests yet.