Mumbai: Man loses ₹39 lakh in online trading scam

How he got conned

Things unraveled on September 2 when the scammers asked for another ₹22 lakh as an "exchange fee" to withdraw his money.

After paying part of it but refusing their next demand for ₹40 lakh more, his account was shut down—making it clear he'd been duped.

He reported the fraud to Central Cyber Police on September 10 with all transaction records.

Police are now tracing where the money went but haven't made any arrests yet.