Floods hit Punjab's paddy fields, but overall impact may be minimal India Sep 17, 2025

Punjab is looking at a slight drop in rice production this year after floods damaged around 2 lakh hectares of paddy fields.

The good news? Areas that escaped the floods are set for better yields, so the overall impact might not be huge.

Last year, Punjab produced 14.36 million tons of rice—pretty important since India is aiming for 46.35 million tons this kharif season.