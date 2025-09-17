Next Article
Lucknow: College student injured while defending friend's sister from harassment
India
In Lucknow, a college student named Anmol Patwa was seriously injured after he stepped in to defend his friend's sister from harassment near Ram Swaroop University.
Things escalated quickly following an argument between his friend's younger sister and her boyfriend, leading to a violent attack by Pranav Mishra, Shivam Singh, Utkarsh Shukla, and others.
Patwa was stabbed several times and even had his hand forced into hot oil during the assault.
The attackers also stole his chain before fleeing.
Police have filed an FIR against the named suspects and several unidentified men, using their phone numbers to track them down.
Meanwhile, Patwa is receiving medical care as the investigation continues.