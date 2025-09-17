Ex-MP, bank officials arrested in ₹500cr Andaman bank fraud

First arrests under money laundering laws in the islands

Investigators say about ₹230 crore was funneled for personal use through cash withdrawals and commission kickbacks.

This is the first time anyone's been arrested under money laundering laws in the islands.

After police filed an FIR, Sharma and Kalaivanan were sent to eight days of ED custody by a special court.

Raids at over 20 spots turned up evidence of fake loans given in relatives' names and cash payoffs to insiders—loans were fraudulently availed in the names of relatives, bringing family members under scrutiny as the probe widens.