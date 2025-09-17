Next Article
India's rice, wheat stocks hit all-time high
India's government rice and wheat stocks have hit all-time highs, according to official data.
As of September 1, 2024, rice reserves jumped over 14% from last year to reach 48.2 million metric tons—way above the usual target.
Wheat reserves also climbed to a four-year high at 33.3 million tons, due to increased procurement from farmers.
What does this mean for India?
With these bumper reserves, India can ramp up rice exports (aiming for a record 22.5 million tons this year) and keep domestic wheat prices in check during busy festival seasons like Dussehra and Diwali.
The government recently eased export rules, which may help manage new paddy arrivals, while open market sales are expected to stabilize wheat prices when demand spikes.