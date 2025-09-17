Odisha plants over 1.04cr saplings for Modi's birthday

More than just trees

This mega drive was part of Seva Parv 2025 (September 17-October 2), bringing together government departments, volunteers, and local communities.

The agriculture department pitched in with a massive 23 lakh saplings.

Police led local drives, health teams ran women's health camps, and other programs like Subhadra Yojana and Awas Diwas also got a boost—all showing Odisha is serious about sustainability and public well-being.