Next Article
Odisha plants over 1.04cr saplings for Modi's birthday
India
Odisha just smashed its tree-planting goal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, planting over 1.04 crore saplings across all districts—well past the original target of 75 lakh.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called it a "people's movement" for a greener future.
More than just trees
This mega drive was part of Seva Parv 2025 (September 17-October 2), bringing together government departments, volunteers, and local communities.
The agriculture department pitched in with a massive 23 lakh saplings.
Police led local drives, health teams ran women's health camps, and other programs like Subhadra Yojana and Awas Diwas also got a boost—all showing Odisha is serious about sustainability and public well-being.